CQS Total Return Credit backs 'cheap' European banks

Banco Sabadell is one of the fund's five largest holdings

The CQS Total Return Credit fund is taking advantage of dislocated spreads and opportunities across Europe, particularly within the banking sector, in efforts to exploit inefficiencies in the way capital is being allocated within the market.

Launched in early February, the fund is managed by Craig Scordellis, head of multi-asset credit, and Darren Toner, head of high yield, investment grade and financial portfolios.

It currently has £54m AUM and it has quickly deployed capital across the US and European high yield bond markets, as well as European financials, to construct a "high conviction, fairly defensive portfolio".

"Our focus is on liquid multi-asset credits in developed markets," Toner told Investment Week, with a particular interest across corporate hybrids, senior and subordinated financials, convertibles and investment grade fixed income.

The fund currently has 37% allocated to US high yield bonds, followed by European high yield bonds (28.7%) and subordinated financials (18.5%).

The fund is currently running an overweight to Europe versus the US, according to Scordellis, who accepted this may appear contrarian given the relative pace of the continent's economic recovery and vaccine roll out.

"We continue to believe that the spreads of European banks are cheap to corporates right now. We think we are getting better risk/reward in the financial sector so we are continuing to play that theme of roughly an 18% overweight in the banks sector allocation for the fund," he added.

The five largest holdings in the fund demonstrate this strategy: First Quantum, Commerzbank, L Brands, Liberty Mutual and Banco Sabadell.

Both managers are also closely looking at the rising stars emerging after the pandemic, namely companies that can regain investment grade status.

"We will focus on shorter maturity and [companies] we believe can get re-rated to investment grade given that their fundamentals are ahead of what the rating agencies are," Scordellis added.

The Irish-domiciled UCITS fund is backed by the multi-strategy boutique's 27-strong research analyst team that supports a fundamental, bottom-up research approach which, according to Toner, is key to meeting investors' return expectations while navigating a "challenging environment" of low interest rates and increased market volatility.