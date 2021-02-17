CQS launches total return credit fund

Multi-strategy boutique CQS has launched a credit fund that will invest in sub-investment grade credit across developed markets.

The CQS Total Return Credit fund follows an unconstrained investment approach. It seeks to generate high income and capital gains by utilising bottom-up fundamental research to identify attractively valued opportunities across geographies, asset classes, sectors and ratings buckets.

The Irish-domiciled UCITS fund incorporates an embedded ESG process which engages with debt issuers to influence long-term corporate behaviours, promote responsible practices and mitigate ESG risks.

The fund will be managed by Craig Scordellis, head of multi-asset credit, and Darren Toner, head of high yield, investment grade and financial portfolios. It it also be supported by the CQS multi-asset credit team, which has operated since 2013 and currently manages in excess of $12bn, in addition to the wider CQS credit platform and asset allocation Committee.

Darren Toner, head of HY, IG & Financial Portfolios at CQS, said: "We see extremely attractive opportunities in credit markets; however, a focus on fundamental, bottom-up research is vital in meeting investors' return expectations whilst successfully navigating a challenging environment of low interest rates and increased market volatility.

"By assessing securities individually and then allocating dynamically across the full developed market corporate credit universe, we believe we can provide a compelling solution that meets investors income and capital gains requirements, whilst limiting their exposure to sources of downside risk."

Soraya Chabarek, global head of distribution and business development, added: "We believe the Total Return Credit fund provides a compelling solution for a broad range of investors, including institutional asset owners and wealth managers, seeking access to sources of income in attractive but challenging credit markets. Its launch reflects our continued commitment to provide investors with solutions that utilise the full range of CQS' investment expertise, insights and research to achieve long-term return objectives."