Evelyn Partners buys City of London boutique Dart Capital

Transaction set to complete this year

Evelyn Partners has acquired boutique wealth management firm Dart Capital, which holds £739m in assets under management.

The City of London firm was founded in 1987 and underwent a management buyout in 2008. At that time, Dart had £120m in assets.

The firm is led by chief executive Richard Whitehead and employs 19 staff who provide advice and discretionary fund management services to "a high-quality client base".

Evelyn Partners appoints Paul Geddes CEO

"Richard and his team have built an impressive business over many years that supports a top-tier client base. We are delighted that they have chosen to become part of Evelyn Partners at an exciting time of growth and development for the group," said Evelyn Partners CEO Chris Woodhouse. "The cultural fit between the two business is excellent, with both firms focused on understanding the needs of our clients and delivering a highly personalised service."

Whitehead agreed: "Both companies champion similar core values, and we are confident in the opportunity of growth and investment that this exciting development presents."

He said the breadth of resource available to the small firm under the Evelyn umbrella would help it "nurture, preserve, and grow our clients' wealth".

"We are excited for the future and look forward to supporting our clients in our new home."

 

Trustpilot