Tilney Smith & Williamson rebrands to Evelyn Partners

First announced earlier this year, the name change follows the merger of Tilney with Smith & Williamson in 2020.

The newly named Evelyn Partners is part of a move to reflect the business as a single firm with a single purpose and offering a broader, integrated offering to its clients.

Evelyn Partners originates from both Evelyn Gardens, the 1893 London address of one of the founders, combined with 'partners' to reflect one of the company's core values.

The group's online investment platform will retain its separated brand name as Bestinvest by Evelyn Partners.

Chris Woodhouse, chief executive of Evelyn Partners, said: "Today marks a new chapter for the business, one that celebrates the integration of our heritage businesses and reflects that we are one firm united by our purpose - to place the power of good advice into more hands."

The company announced in March that its assets under management had reached an all-time high at the end of 2021 prior to this rebranding, reaching £57.7bn. Woodhouse had called it a "landmark year" for the business.