Evelyn Partners appoints Paul Geddes as CEO

Geddes will join the firm on 3 July, and will become CEO subject to regulatory approval, with Woodhouse supporting Geddes throughout the summer to ensure an orderly transition.

He will join Evelyn from QA Group, where he has been CEO since 2019. He previously spent ten years as CEO of Direct Line, and began his financial services career at RBS in 2004, where he became CEO of the retail bank in the UK mainland.

Woodhouse's five year tenure as CEO has seen the firm grow from £23.5bn in AUM to £54.4bn, as well as a merger between Tilney and Smith & Williamson.

Chris Grigg, chair of Evelyn Partners, said Geddes joins the business "at a very exciting time with great opportunities ahead".

"In recent years, the business has completed a major integration, successfully rebranded, developed an unrivalled range of services, invested heavily in digital transformation and it has also delivered consistent, strong organic growth," he said.

"Paul joins a great team, and I would like to pay tribute to Chris for the huge contribution he has made to the success of the business over the last five and half years."

Woodhouse added: "It has been a real privilege to have worked with such a talented team of people over these last five and a half years. Together we have achieved a huge amount in terms of the strategic transformation and growth of the business.

"This is a testament to the hard work and commitment of our exceptional people and our culture of putting clients at the centre of everything we do. I am confident that Evelyn Partners will continue to go from strength to strength in the years ahead."