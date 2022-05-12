Tilney Smith & Williamson AUM shrinks despite continued inflows

Group chief executive of the firm, which will adopt its new name Evelyn Partners over the summer, Chris Woodhouse attributed the AUM fall to "tougher market conditions," although the £55.8bn figure is still higher than this point last year.

Operating income across the group was up 9.3% on the same period last year to £146.9m over Q1, with the firm's financial services and professional services businesses performing particularly well, the CEO stated.

Woodhouse said: "We have a clear and differentiated strategy in place as a combined business and are achieving strong growth momentum across both our financial services and professional services businesses.

"Last autumn, as part of our ongoing growth strategy, we launched a succession programme to give financial advisers who have built their own businesses and are approaching retirement an opportunity to find a new long-term home for their clients.

"We have a very strong pipeline of interest in the programme and yesterday were pleased to announce that the teams from Edinburgh based Capital Risk Management and MP2 Financial have joined the group.

"I am very confident in our positioning to capitalise on the significant market opportunities ahead."