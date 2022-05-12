Tilney Smith & Williamson AUM shrinks despite continued inflows

“Challenging market conditions”

James Baxter-Derrington
Tilney Smith & Williamson CEO Chris Woodhouse
Tilney Smith & Williamson CEO Chris Woodhouse

Tilney Smith & Williamson has seen its assets under management fall £1.9bn over the past quarter, despite net inflows of £0.5bn over the same three months, according to its latest trading update.

Group chief executive of the firm, which will adopt its new name Evelyn Partners over the summer, Chris Woodhouse attributed the AUM fall to "tougher market conditions," although the £55.8bn figure is still higher than this point last year.

Operating income across the group was up 9.3% on the same period last year to £146.9m over Q1, with the firm's financial services and professional services businesses performing particularly well, the CEO stated.

NatWest considering Tilney Smith & Williamson takeover offer - reports

Woodhouse said: "We have a clear and differentiated strategy in place as a combined business and are achieving strong growth momentum across both our financial services and professional services businesses.

"Last autumn, as part of our ongoing growth strategy, we launched a succession programme to give financial advisers who have built their own businesses and are approaching retirement an opportunity to find a new long-term home for their clients.

"We have a very strong pipeline of interest in the programme and yesterday were pleased to announce that the teams from Edinburgh based Capital Risk Management and MP2 Financial have joined the group.

"I am very confident in our positioning to capitalise on the significant market opportunities ahead."

James Baxter-Derrington
James Baxter-Derrington

