Chris Cummings
IA takes aim at 20% of FTSE 350 firms on board diversity failures
63 companies urged to take action
Keith Skeoch to succeed Peter Harrison as chair of IA board
Board makes two deputy chair appointments
Investors plough record amount into tracker funds in 2019
Total retail inflows double the 2018 figure
IA stats: Investors pile into risk-managed funds
November flows
Demand for bonds propels October retail sales to £2.5bn
According to latest Investment Association figures
Update: Industry welcomes IA's clarity on responsible investment definitions, but progress still needed
New guidelines from the Investment Association
Strongest year of progress for women in senior roles, but FTSE 350 falls behind
New report shows progress
Equity funds suffer worst-ever quarterly outflows
Retail savers pull almost £5bn from equities in Q3 2019
IA: August fund sales worst since November 2018
Third consecutive month of outflows
'There is more to come': What now after the FCA's latest illiquidity crackdown?
New NURS rules published yesterday
FCA hits NURS funds with new liquidity rules as Woodford forces rethink
Will not apply to UCITS
Investment Association launches plan to tackle 'class ceiling'
Report urges firms to 'recruit for potential rather than polish'
Keith Skeoch becomes deputy chair of IA board
Formica returns to board
IA's Cummings: Industry needs to reinvent itself post Brexit
Calls for "new energy and impetus"
Third of FTSE 100 firms set to slash exec pensions amid investor pressure
Shareholders push for contributions in line with the majority of their workforce
Woodford affair to spark FCA review of ACD market - reports
Following scrutiny of Link Asset Services
Fund sales bounce back in Q2 as investors flock to fixed income
Rotation into fixed income
IA reveals details of regulation shake-up proposals
Including establishment of LTAF
UK equity funds see first monthly inflows in two years
Poor month for equity fund sales overall
IA: Help employees do their 'gay job'
Encourages firms to have 'a queer eye for the LGBT+ ally'
IA sets out plans to 'future proof' UK asset management post Brexit
Calls for change across Government, regulation and industry
Investment Association launches diversity drive for black representation
#talkaboutblack and IA call for better networks
IA Global enjoys record £934m sales in April
Reduced UK outflows
IA calls for companies to publish dividend policy
Interim dividend payments on the rise