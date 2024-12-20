IA CEO calls for 'inclusive investment environment' to help UK adults tap into 'investment growth'

Cummings' statements came as the IA's How investment management supports UK growth report found over 15 million UK adults have investable assets worth more than £10,000, with more than half owning at least three-quarters of them in cash. According to the IA CEO, "this means they are missing out on the potential investment growth while being exposed to the detrimental impact of inflation", which has led to a drop in the real value of investments in cash individual savings accounts (ISAs). Number of ISA millionaires hits all-time high of nearly 5,000 "If these consumers had put £10,0...