Retail investors return to markets in November but UK remains unloved

Money market funds see outflows

James Baxter-Derrington
2 min read

Retail investors in the UK flocked back to markets in November 2023, reversing the flight to safety witnessed in the previous months.

According to flows data from the Investment Association, investors pumped £991m into equity funds over the course of the month, a shift in tone from October's £488m outflows. Within the asset class, North America enjoyed the greatest regional sentiment boost, drawing £115m from investors, followed by Japan's £47m, with the remaining regions all suffering outflows. Money market funds enjoy 'best year on record' with £4.4bn inflows Europe (£305m) and Global (£314m) funds took heavy losses, but the UK remains the outcast, suffering a further £819m of outflows in a single month. By ...

