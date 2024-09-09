FCA to allow 'temporary flexibility' on SDR naming and marketing rules

Following engagement with firms and trade bodies, the regulator said in a statement today (9 September) that it has taken "longer than expected" for some firms to make the required changes under SDR and ahead of the December deadline. Friday Briefing: The first-mover disadvantage of SDR It also revealed a "strong pipeline of fund applications" from firms wishing to use one of the four SDR labels, although the FCA told Investment Week last week that it was only aware of six products looking to adopt the labels either via notification or application. So far, only WHEB Asset Managemen...