Trade bodies rally investment firms to shorten settlement periods ahead of deadline

A cohort of trade bodies is rallying firms to ensure the timespan for their fund settlements is a maximum of two days by October 2027.
The call to action from the Investment Association (IA), Personal Investment Management and Financial Advice Association (PIMFA) and Alternative Investment Management Association (AIMA) is in response to plans by the UK and the EU to shorten settlement timeframes. From 11 October 2027, the UK and the EU will begin speeding up the settlement of securities trades to one day, or T+1, following in the footsteps of the US who moved to T+1 for securities trading a year ago. Reeves confirms T+1 adoption from October 2027 calling for speedier settlements The trend towards quicker settleme...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes