Trade bodies rally investment firms to shorten settlement periods ahead of deadline

The call to action from the Investment Association (IA), Personal Investment Management and Financial Advice Association (PIMFA) and Alternative Investment Management Association (AIMA) is in response to plans by the UK and the EU to shorten settlement timeframes. From 11 October 2027, the UK and the EU will begin speeding up the settlement of securities trades to one day, or T+1, following in the footsteps of the US who moved to T+1 for securities trading a year ago. Reeves confirms T+1 adoption from October 2027 calling for speedier settlements The trend towards quicker settleme...