Investment Association calls for increased retail access to private markets

LTAFs in ISAs

Linus Uhlig
clock • 2 min read

Retail investors should have more access to private markets through their stocks and shares ISAs, the Investment Association (IA) said.

According to the trade body, private capital already contributes approximately £200bn each year to the UK economy, with momentum snowballing, a theme on which the government must capitalise.  The IA has released a swathe of recommendations to ensure the UK makes the most of the boom in private markets, such as including Long-Term Asset funds (LTAFs) in stocks and shares ISAs "to broaden access to long-term investment opportunities".  European demand for private markets on the rise LTAFs provide an open-ended, evergreen solution to invest in private assets for those willing to save ...

Linus Uhlig
Author spotlight

Linus Uhlig

Linus Uhlig is a senior reporter at Investment Week

View profile
