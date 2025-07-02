Investment Association calls for increased retail access to private markets

Retail investors should have more access to private markets through their stocks and shares ISAs, the Investment Association (IA) said.
According to the trade body, private capital already contributes approximately £200bn each year to the UK economy, with momentum snowballing, a theme on which the government must capitalise. The IA has released a swathe of recommendations to ensure the UK makes the most of the boom in private markets, such as including Long-Term Asset funds (LTAFs) in stocks and shares ISAs "to broaden access to long-term investment opportunities". European demand for private markets on the rise LTAFs provide an open-ended, evergreen solution to invest in private assets for those willing to save ...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes