IA: Artificial intelligence could be adopted across investment management

Artificial intelligence could potentially be embedded in almost every function of investment management, the Investment Association has said.
In a report published in conjunction with the industry-led Technology Working Group, the trade body highlighted the need for international regulatory co-ordination, further investment in skills and talent and a concerted effort to bolster the UK fintech sector. More specifically, the group called on the government to show leadership in co-ordinating international regulations on AI, as well as promoting computer science, data science, software engineering and other related fields within universities and colleges and supporting partnerships between education institutions and industry. I...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes