UK investment management industry AUM recovers to £9.1trn

The amount of assets managed by the UK's investment management industry bounced back to a total of £9.1trn in 2023, up from £8.8trn a year before.
This represented a total industry AUM increase of 3% last year thanks to a market rebound, following a 12% drop in 2022. According to data from the Investment Association, this growth is testament to a return of global appetite in the UK investment management industry, and the ability of investment managers to weather the storm of an era of quantitative easing and lower interest rates. UK-listed companies accounted for roughly 20% (£780bn) of UK equity AUM, while assets in their North American counterparts stood at 35% of the market share. AXA to sell investment management divisi...
