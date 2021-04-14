Chancellor of the Exchequer
Summer economic update reaction: Sunak's 'moment in the sun' but a 'tax-grab' to come
‘Today’s measures seem to give with one hand, while taking away with the other’
Chancellor announces VAT cut and discount scheme for hospitality sector
Cut to 5% for six months
'Whatever it takes' or 'just not enough'? Industry warns Sunak's stimulus is 'storing up problems'
Calls for helicopter money
Budget 2020 reactions: Chancellor 'tore up fiscal rulebook' in first Budget of Parliament
Chancellor delivered 'real bazooka' response to coronavirus
Budget 2020: £600bn to be pumped into UK infrastructure in 'biggest programme of public investing ever'
£4.2bn to be spent on urban transport
Bond investors call for green gilts in Budget
'Policy and action' needed
The Big Question: What would investors like to see from the Chancellor's Budget on 11 March?
First Budget following Tories' landslide election win