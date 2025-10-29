Reeves: Investment 'cannot come at the cost of economic responsibility'

Budget decisions ‘do not come for free’

Michael Nelson
clock • 2 min read

Chancellor Rachel Reeves said she “will not repeat the mistakes made by Liz Truss three years ago”, as she doubles down on promises to keep a grip on the country’s finances ahead of the Autumn Budget.

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Michael Nelson
Author spotlight

Michael Nelson

View profile
More from Michael Nelson

Aberdeen to increase Tritax stake to 100% by 2029

FCA looks to anonymise short seller identities

More on UK

Reeves: Investment 'cannot come at the cost of economic responsibility'
UK

Reeves: Investment 'cannot come at the cost of economic responsibility'

Budget decisions ‘do not come for free’

Michael Nelson
Michael Nelson
clock 29 October 2025 • 2 min read
Investment sector demands 'fairness' and 'stability' from Autumn Budget
UK

Investment sector demands 'fairness' and 'stability' from Autumn Budget

'Predictability' wanted

Patrick Brusnahan
Patrick Brusnahan
clock 24 October 2025 • 3 min read
FCA's Rathi urges finance industry to be the 'centre of our defence'
UK

FCA's Rathi urges finance industry to be the 'centre of our defence'

Investors and lenders need to 'step up'

Patrick Brusnahan
Patrick Brusnahan
clock 23 October 2025 • 2 min read
Trustpilot