Rachel Reeves backs Invest in Women Taskforce as funding disparity for female founders increases

Chancellor Rachel Reeves has endorsed the Invest in Women Taskforce following findings that female-founded businesses received just 1.8% of total equity investment value in the first half of this year.
"It is a huge responsibility to sit in the Treasury as the first female chancellor of the exchequer and be able to use my position to improve life for women across the UK – one that I do not take lightly," Reeves said at a ‘Women in Economy' event hosted at Number 11. "By backing the Invest in Women Taskforce we can establish one of the world's largest dedicated investment funding pools for female-powered businesses, helping grow our economy," the chancellor added. Women in Investment Awards winner's interview: Nicola Day from Greenbank Investments Her endorsement comes as found fe...
