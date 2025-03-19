Treasury pushes ahead with digital gilt pilot using BoE's Sandbox

Digital version of government bonds

Eve Maddock-Jones
clock • 1 min read

The Treasury is pushing ahead with plans to explore the use of distributed ledger technology (DLT) in financial markets, including creating digital versions of UK government bonds.

In her Mansion House speech in November last year, Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves said the government intended to trial a pilot digital gilt instrument (DIGIT) issuance using DLT. In an update on Tuesday (18 March), Reeves added that the government was engaging with the UK Debt Management Office (DMO) "to understand what technological options are available to facilitate an issuance" and how DIGIT can "best be designed to stimulate wider development and adoption of DLT infrastructure across UK capital markets". FCA launches AI Lab to bolster innovation and development in fin...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Eve Maddock-Jones
Author spotlight

Eve Maddock-Jones

Editor at Investment Week

View profile
More from Eve Maddock-Jones

Passives' proposed exclusion from FCA CCI adding to investor confusion and risks sending progress back to square one

TIME Investments proceeds with property fund hybrid transition without SDR label

More on Bonds

Partner Insight: What do tariffs mean for bond investors?
Bonds

Partner Insight: What do tariffs mean for bond investors?

A Trump presidency means many things. For bondholders, the key risk is the increased rates volatility through President Trump's tariffs and policy announcements via social media platforms. Against this backdrop, Fidelity fixed income managers Kris Atkinson and Shamil Gohil, highlight why they continue to find the best risk-adjusted opportunities in the front end of the Sterling credit curve and why they remain overweight this segment of the market in our all-maturity portfolios.

Kris Atkinson and Shamil Gohil, Fixed Income Portfolio Managers, Fidelity International
clock 11 March 2025 • 5 min read
Fund to Watch: A global focus on idiosyncratic opportunities
Bonds

Fund to Watch: A global focus on idiosyncratic opportunities

Ahead of Investment Week's Funds to Watch conference, Capital Group's Alvaro Peró Gala, explores diversification, resilience and portfolio stability in 2025

Alvaro Peró Gala, Investment Director at Capital Group UK
clock 26 February 2025 • 6 min read
Fidelity's Mike Riddell: US growth is 'not going to be 3% forever' and the case for sovereign debt
Bonds

Fidelity's Mike Riddell: US growth is 'not going to be 3% forever' and the case for sovereign debt

'It is all about what is currently priced in'

Linus Uhlig
Linus Uhlig
clock 12 February 2025 • 5 min read
Trustpilot