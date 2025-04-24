Reeves rallies Europe to invest in innovative defence

Speaking at a meeting she was co-chairing with Polish Minister of Finance Andrzej Domański in Washington on Wednesday (23 April), Reeves' comments follow a £2.2bn funding boost to the UK's defence sector in her Spring Statement last month. Defence spending is set to increase to 2.5% of GDP by 2027, with the intention of reaching 3% in the next parliament. Reeves 'confident' of a trade deal with the US as she outlines 'non-negotiable' UK demands The government has pledged that £1 in every £10 spent by the Ministry of Defence's equipment procurement will be used on new technologies,...