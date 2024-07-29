Rachel Reeves to blame Tories for 'covering up the true state of the public finances'

Chancellor Rachel Reeves will pledge this afternoon (29 July) to “fix the foundations of our economy”, as she reveals the inheritance left by 14 years of Conservative rule, paving the way for potential tax hikes in the autumn.
Having commissioned the Office for Budget Responsibility to carry out an assessment of the previous government's spending immediately after she set foot into Number 11, Reeves will today accuse her conservative predecessors of "covering up the true state of the public finances" from the British public. "They ran away. I will never do that," Reeves will tell Parliament, according to a Treasury spokesperson. Rachel Reeves set to expose £20bn hole in the public finances - reports Today, the chancellor will also confirm that she has commissioned an OBR forecast to coincide with a Bud...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes