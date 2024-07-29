Rachel Reeves to blame Tories for 'covering up the true state of the public finances'

Having commissioned the Office for Budget Responsibility to carry out an assessment of the previous government's spending immediately after she set foot into Number 11, Reeves will today accuse her conservative predecessors of "covering up the true state of the public finances" from the British public. "They ran away. I will never do that," Reeves will tell Parliament, according to a Treasury spokesperson. Rachel Reeves set to expose £20bn hole in the public finances - reports Today, the chancellor will also confirm that she has commissioned an OBR forecast to coincide with a Bud...