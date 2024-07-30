Chancellor Reeves to make 'difficult choices' in a bid to fill £22bn fiscal hole

Chancellor Rachel Reeves has cut winter fuel payments for some pensioners as she attempts to shore up the fiscal finances, paving the way for tax rises in the autumn.
Speaking in the House of Commons yesterday (29 July), Reeves said she had to make "urgent decisions" because of the previous government's "undisclosed" overspending. "When I arrived at the Treasury on the very first day I was told by officials that this was not how the previous government had planned to spend this year. It was not even close," she said. Rachel Reeves to blame Tories for 'covering up the true state of the public finances' According to Reeves' office, Labour had inherited a projected overspend of £22bn. To tackle this multi-billion-pound gap, the chancellor announce...
