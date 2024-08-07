Chancellor urges pension schemes to 'fire up' UK economy with further investment

During a roundtable today (7 August) with a group of Canadian retirement funds, Reeves is set to call on UK schemes to "learn lessons" from the Canadian model and "fire up" the UK economy. Chancellor launches pensions review to boost investment and tackle 'waste' in system She said UK funds can learn from consolidation methods Canadian schemes use and how consolidating into larger funds can help drive investment in productive assets such as vital infrastructure and high-growth business. The chancellor has also confirmed her first Mansion House address will set out how she will work...