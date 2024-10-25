Prime Minister Keir Starmer: Share owners are not 'working people'

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer has said people who own shares and assets do not qualify as “working people”.
In an interview with Sky News today (25 October), Starmer said his definition of a working person relates to "someone who goes out and earns their living, usually paid in a monthly check". "What I mean or who I have in my mind's eye when I make decisions as prime minister are the sorts of working people who go out, work hard, maybe save a bit of money, but do not have the wherewithal to write a cheque to get out of difficulties if they or their families get into difficulties," he added. Rachel Reeves confirms changes to UK fiscal rules to boost government investment Asked whether p...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes