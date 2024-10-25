Prime Minister Keir Starmer: Share owners are not 'working people'

In an interview with Sky News today (25 October), Starmer said his definition of a working person relates to "someone who goes out and earns their living, usually paid in a monthly check". "What I mean or who I have in my mind's eye when I make decisions as prime minister are the sorts of working people who go out, work hard, maybe save a bit of money, but do not have the wherewithal to write a cheque to get out of difficulties if they or their families get into difficulties," he added. Rachel Reeves confirms changes to UK fiscal rules to boost government investment Asked whether p...