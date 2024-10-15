Reeves rebrands UK Infrastructure Bank into £27.8bn National Wealth Fund

Bid to boost nation’s investment

Eve Maddock-Jones
clock • 3 min read

Chancellor Rachel Reeves is reforming the UK Infrastructure Bank into the rebranded National Wealth Fund (NWF) in order to help direct “tens of billions of pounds” of private investment into decarbonising the British economy.

In her closing speech at Labour's International Investment Summit yesterday (14 October), Reeves said the NWF will have £27.8bn at play to invest into "clean energy and growth industries". She is also working on legislation to bring infrastructure into the Fund's mandate permanently. Labour turns to 'kitchen sinking' ahead of Budget as it faces 'Herculean task' to revive growth In the Labour Party's manifesto, it committed to target a ratio of £3 of private funding for every £1 of government investment. At the Summit, Reeves said: "When we said we would end instability, make gro...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Eve Maddock-Jones
Author spotlight

Eve Maddock-Jones

Acting Editor at Investment Week

View profile
More from Eve Maddock-Jones

Hargreaves Lansdown shareholders approve £5.4bn takeover despite some pushback

Rob Burdett reappears at Nedgroup Investments as head of international multi-manager wing

More on UK

Chancellor mulls National Insurance hike for businesses - reports
UK

Chancellor mulls National Insurance hike for businesses - reports

Ahead of the Budget on 30 October

Sahar Nazir
Sahar Nazir
clock 15 October 2024 • 1 min read
UK labour market continues cooling path as wage growth eases to 4.9%
UK

UK labour market continues cooling path as wage growth eases to 4.9%

Unemployment rate falls to 4%

Valeria Martinez
Valeria Martinez
clock 15 October 2024 • 2 min read
Resolution Foundation calls on Reeves to rewrite fiscal rules to achieve growth
UK

Resolution Foundation calls on Reeves to rewrite fiscal rules to achieve growth

'Almost no room for additional borrowing'

Linus Uhlig
Linus Uhlig
clock 14 October 2024 • 1 min read
Trustpilot