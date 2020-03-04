Brooks Macdonald
Asset management partnering
Brooks Macdonald Group is an investment management services company operating in the UK and internationally. The group, which was founded in 1991 and began trading on the AIM in 2005, has discretionary funds under management of £11.7bn (31 December, 2017).
Through its core divisions, Brooks Macdonald offers a range of services and advice to individuals, pension funds, institutions, charities and trusts. It also provides offshore fund management and administration services and acts as fund manager to regulated OEICs, providing specialist funds in the property and absolute return sectors.
The group has offices across the UK and the Channel Islands including London, Leamington Spa, Manchester, Taunton, Tunbridge Wells, York, and in Hampshire, Wales, Scotland, Guernsey and Jersey.
