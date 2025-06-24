Former Ascot Lloyd CEO succeeds Eddy Reynolds at TrinityBridge

TrinityBridge CEO Eddy Reynolds will step down this September, following three and a half years in the role.
He will be succeeded by former Ascot Lloyd CEO Nigel Stockton, subject to regulatory approval. Brooks Macdonald loses UK distribution head to Ascot Lloyd Stockton led Oaktree-owned financial and wealth advisory firm Ascot Lloyd for eight years, overseeing its sale to Nordic Capital in 2022. Reynolds joined TrinityBridge in March 2022. Under his leadership, TrinityBridge's investment management arm increased its assets under management from £16bn to £21bn. The firm also expanded its national footprint, opening five new offices across the UK. Reynolds also played a role in the ...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes