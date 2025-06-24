Former Ascot Lloyd CEO succeeds Eddy Reynolds at TrinityBridge

Nigel Stockton led Ascot Lloyd for eight years

Sahar Nazir
clock • 2 min read

TrinityBridge CEO Eddy Reynolds will step down this September, following three and a half years in the role.

He will be succeeded by former Ascot Lloyd CEO Nigel Stockton, subject to regulatory approval. Brooks Macdonald loses UK distribution head to Ascot Lloyd Stockton led Oaktree-owned financial and wealth advisory firm Ascot Lloyd for eight years, overseeing its sale to Nordic Capital in 2022. Reynolds joined TrinityBridge in March 2022. Under his leadership, TrinityBridge's investment management arm increased its assets under management from £16bn to £21bn. The firm also expanded its national footprint, opening five new offices across the UK. Reynolds also played a role in the ...

