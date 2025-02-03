Brooks Macdonald completes LIFT acquisition

Brooks Macdonald Group has completed its acquisition of LIFT, adding £1.6bn in assets under advice (AuA) as it elevated its financial planning expansion drive.
LIFT founder Michael Holden is expected to lead the financial planning business in the role of chief executive of financial planning, Brooks Macdonald confirmed today (3 February). Brooks Macdonald eyes move to London main market from AIM "I am delighted that we have completed the acquisition of LIFT and that Michael Holden, one of the two founders, has taken the newly created role of chief executive of financial planning," said Brooks Macdonald CEO Andrea Montague. "Mike's strong client and high-performance focus will further drive our strategy to reignite growth." The deal, firs...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes