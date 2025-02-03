Brooks Macdonald completes LIFT acquisition

LIFT founder Michael Holden is expected to lead the financial planning business in the role of chief executive of financial planning, Brooks Macdonald confirmed today (3 February). Brooks Macdonald eyes move to London main market from AIM "I am delighted that we have completed the acquisition of LIFT and that Michael Holden, one of the two founders, has taken the newly created role of chief executive of financial planning," said Brooks Macdonald CEO Andrea Montague. "Mike's strong client and high-performance focus will further drive our strategy to reignite growth." The deal, firs...