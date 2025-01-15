Brooks Macdonald eyes move to London main market from AIM

Brooks Macdonald has set out plans to move its listing from the Alternative Investment Market (AIM) to the main market of the London Stock Exchange.
In its trading update for the last quarter of 2024, the wealth manager said the move would bolster its corporate profile and "extend the opportunity to own its ordinary shares to a broader group of investors". It has been listed on AIM since 2005. Brooks Macdonald suffers £130m outflow as Budget uncertainty hits investor confidence As part of the plans, Brooks will not raise any additional funds nor offer any new shares in relation to the admission to the main market or the publication of the prospectus. If greenlit, the move to the main market will happen no earlier than 4 Marc...
