Investment management firm Brooks Macdonald and tech company Gamma Communications have successfully moved to the main market this year. Over £12bn set to leave London's AIM in 2025 Two others – Johnson Service Group and GlobalData – are contemplating a move to join the main market, which could bring the total number to the highest since 2022, when the number of transitions hit four. However, the average total companies transitioning since 2023 has remained at two, below the levels seen before Covid, when it stood at at four a year between 2015 and 2019. In a separate report by A...