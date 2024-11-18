Partner Insight: Is it time to rebalance portfolios as the UK economy stabilises?

With the UK economy beginning to stabilise, new investment opportunities may be on the horizon.

According to Michael Toolan, Co-CIO at Brooks Macdonald, the uncertainty surrounding the previous government has given way to renewed optimism about future growth, thanks to the current administration's approach. Meanwhile, the UK market stands out globally as one of the most attractively priced developed markets, attracting interest in merger and acquisition activity. This presents an opportunity for investors to reassess their asset allocation, especially as the US faces ongoing inflationary concerns and political uncertainty.

Compared to other global markets, the UK stock market remains relatively undervalued. This highlights its potential for recovery, particularly as foreign investors seek to take advantage of the gap in valuations. With projections of gradual economic growth, the UK is positioned as a potential beneficiary of renewed market confidence.

Toolan suggests that longer-term opportunities exist in undervalued areas. A more balanced portfolio, blending growth sectors with these overlooked opportunities, could provide a more resilient approach to navigating unpredictable market conditions.

