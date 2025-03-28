Brooks Macdonald joins main LSE market

Wealth manager Brooks Macdonald has joined the main market of the London Stock Exchange (LSE).
In an announcement today (28 March), Brooks Macdonald unveiled that its ordinary shares will additionally, be admitted to the equity shares category of the regulator's official list. Brooks Macdonald said it does not intend to raise any funds or offer any new ordinary shares in connection with promotion and that the listing will be effected via an introduction of the company's existing ordinary shares. Brooks Macdonald completes £51m sale of international wing to Canaccord Genuity Wealth Upon admission, the wealth manager's issued ordinary share capital will be 16,382,539. There a...
