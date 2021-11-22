Blue Whale Capital

Tesla investors are looking the other way on Elon Musk 'red flags'

Stock is worth $1trn

clock 22 November 2021 • 7 min read
No second fund on the horizon for Blue Whale but a trust could happen

Targeting £3-4bn

clock 05 October 2021 • 1 min read
Managers bullish on payments as Covid-19 accelerates 'one of the most attractive secular trends'

Asia Pacific leading the way in cashless transactions

clock 09 November 2020 •
Blue Whale's Stephen Yiu: Embracing volatility and shunning top tech stocks

As Blue Whale Capital turns three, founder and fund manager Stephen Yiu talks to James Baxter-Derrington about how he has navigated Covid-related volatility and why he continues to shun the most discussed tech names

clock 28 September 2020 •
Peter Hargreaves: Coronavirus crisis has been 'salutary' lesson for traditional fund managers

Value investing is 'outdated'

clock 30 April 2020 •
Peter Hargreaves: Expensive tech stocks now look 'cheaper'

Traumatic stockmarket falls have created value

clock 30 March 2020 •
Hargreaves: My sale of HL shares was purely serendipitous

Timing market "invariably pure luck"

clock 05 March 2020 •
The struggle to survive: Asset management M&A set to pick up

Perfect storm of cost saving and regulatory burden behind deals

clock 26 February 2020 •
Blue Whale co-manager Lloyd departs for senior role at Crake AM

Stephen Yiu lead on the fund

clock 06 June 2019 •
The Top Down: JPMAM's Karen Ward talks Brexit, volatility and why 'patience' is the Fed's new buzzword

The Top Down: JPMAM's Karen Ward talks Brexit, volatility and why patience is the Fed's new buzzword

Round-up of January's biggest stories

clock 05 February 2019 •
