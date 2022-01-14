Blue Whale's Yiu sells Amazon following 'immense' inflationary pressure

Yiu, who has held Amazon in the fund for four years until now, stated during the first global lockdown in May 2020 that the firm was a "net beneficiary" of the Covid-19 pandemic, given that it operates one of the world's largest e-commerce platforms for third-party sellers. He also said its cloud service AWS - which is the largest in the world - would fare well during the pandemic, as it powers fellow beneficiaries such as Netflix, DisneyPlus and Ocado.

Now though, as inflationary pressures globally have risen amid rocketing energy prices, the reopening of economies and supply chain squeezes, Yiu said Amazon has "violated our investment thesis".

"The business has a low gross margin of 40% compared to an average of 70% in the rest of our portfolio. This leaves it under immense pressure from prolonged higher inflation, along with ever increasing e-commerce competition," the manager explained.

"On the AWS part of the business, their previous competitive position is being heavily disrupted by both Microsoft and Google, whose offerings have much more attractive growth prospects.

"Tied in with a 250% rise in the share price since we first invested in September 2017, we no longer see the valuation as attractive."

In order to combat inflationary headwinds in the portfolio, Yiu is instead seeking firms with pricing power and high gross margins, which is what he described in November last year as the "holy grail of inflation-busting companies".

He also took the decision to sell out of Visa last month and instead reallocate the capital to Mastercard, which subsequently returned to his list of top ten holdings.

"Mastercard is able to process hundreds of millions of transactions per day due to its superior technology," the manager explained.

Since its launch in September 2017, LF Blue Whale Growth has returned 100.6% compared to its IA Global sector average's gain of 58%, according to data from FE fundinfo. It has a 54% weighting to technology stocks, as well as double-digit allocations to healthcare and communications services.