Blue Whale's Yiu sells Amazon following 'immense' inflationary pressure

Stock 'violates' his investment thesis

Lauren Mason
clock • 2 min read
Blue Whale's Stephen Yiu
Image:

Blue Whale's Stephen Yiu

Stephen Yiu, manager of the £1.1bn Blue Whale Growth fund, has axed his entire stake in Amazon from the portfolio following increased inflationary pressure.

Yiu, who has held Amazon in the fund for four years until now, stated during the first global lockdown in May 2020 that the firm was a "net beneficiary" of the Covid-19 pandemic, given that it operates one of the world's largest e-commerce platforms for third-party sellers. He also said its cloud service AWS - which is the largest in the world - would fare well during the pandemic, as it powers fellow beneficiaries such as Netflix, DisneyPlus and Ocado.

RSMR adds Blue Whale Growth, Goldman Sachs and Capital Group funds to ratings list

Now though, as inflationary pressures globally have risen amid rocketing energy prices, the reopening of economies and supply chain squeezes, Yiu said Amazon has "violated our investment thesis".

"The business has a low gross margin of 40% compared to an average of 70% in the rest of our portfolio. This leaves it under immense pressure from prolonged higher inflation, along with ever increasing e-commerce competition," the manager explained.

"On the AWS part of the business, their previous competitive position is being heavily disrupted by both Microsoft and Google, whose offerings have much more attractive growth prospects.

"Tied in with a 250% rise in the share price since we first invested in September 2017, we no longer see the valuation as attractive."

In order to combat inflationary headwinds in the portfolio, Yiu is instead seeking firms with pricing power and high gross margins, which is what he described in November last year as the "holy grail of inflation-busting companies".

He also took the decision to sell out of Visa last month and instead reallocate the capital to Mastercard, which subsequently returned to his list of top ten holdings.

"Mastercard is able to process hundreds of millions of transactions per day due to its superior technology," the manager explained.

Since its launch in September 2017, LF Blue Whale Growth has returned 100.6% compared to its IA Global sector average's gain of 58%, according to data from FE fundinfo. It has a 54% weighting to technology stocks, as well as double-digit allocations to healthcare and communications services.

Related Topics

Lauren Mason
Author spotlight

Lauren Mason

View profile
More from Lauren Mason

UK GDP beats consensus forecasts but experts warn of bleak data for 2022

Premier Miton suffers net outflows from open-ended funds in Q1 AUM update

More on US

All-female team
Funds

DWS unveils all-women fund with focus on social issues

12-strong team

Alex Rolandi
clock 17 January 2022 • 1 min read
More companies will be needed to maintain a sustainable space ecosystem
UK

Seraphim Space trust CEO: Space companies face 'wave of consolidation'

Climate change companies to succeed

Kathleen Gallagher
clock 17 January 2022 • 2 min read
ii has reached a new agreement with Morningstar
Funds

interactive investor outsources production of rated lists to Morningstar to 'free up' analyst team

Methodology still owned by ii

Ellie Duncan
clock 17 January 2022 • 2 min read
Most read
01

Terry Smith slams Unilever over company's ESG focus

12 January 2022 • 1 min read
02

Global head of distribution Jonathan Willcocks to leave M&G after 17 years

12 January 2022 • 1 min read
03

Blue Whale's Yiu sells Amazon following 'immense' inflationary pressure

14 January 2022 • 2 min read
04

Schroders appoints Kyrklund and Bateman as co-heads of investment in bid to simplify management structures

12 January 2022 • 2 min read
05

US inflation reaches highest peak in 40 years

12 January 2022 • 2 min read
06

Fuelling the LSE's revival: Could a Huel IPO turn around the London Stock Exchange's fortunes in 2022?

13 January 2022 • 4 min read
19 Jan
United Kingdom
Conference

Professional Adviser Working Lunches 2022

Register now
Trustpilot