Tesla investors are looking the other way on Elon Musk 'red flags'

“If the person running Tesla was not Elon Musk, Tesla would not be trading at $1trn,” says Blue Whale's Stephen Yiu

The comments come following a recent return to Twitter form for the often-richest person in the world, who has in the past weeks tanked the share price of his electric vehicle and clean energy company by almost 20%, due to a combination of a poll to determine if he should sell his shares in the firm and a lawsuit with his years of posting at its heart.

On 6 November, Musk asked Twitter whether or not he should sell 10% of his stock in the company, with 57.9% of 3.5m people voting yes, leading to a 16.3% fall in the Tesla share price over that weekend.

It was revealed on 11 November that Musk had already set in motion a plan to sell more than $1bn of shares, with an SEC filing from 14 September committing him to the sale.

This was described by Matt Smith, CEO of SteelEye, as "a prime example of why his channels, and that of other influencers of his stature, require more stringent governance", and one of "numerous red flags that regulators should focus on".

"Whether Musk is conducting this activity intentionally or unintentionally, an enormous amount of damage can be done to financial markets if this continues - it has knock-on effects to everyday people, organisations, investors and financial institutions who are using financial markets fairly and justly," he added.

"If we cannot trust that he will self-regulate, avoid using Twitter to share sensationalist information or take responsibility for his actions, then regulators should intervene."

Global TMT analyst at Mirabaud Neil Campling added the sale of stock by those close to Elon Musk in the days leading up to the poll "must surely raise eyebrows".

"It is an interesting and uncanny coincidence that Messrs Gracias, Denholm and Musk Junior all sold stock in the week prior to the tweets, with Kimbal Musk managing to sell stock on the Friday just before," he noted.

It was also revealed that Musk's tweets from 2018 had landed the company in hot water, with JP Morgan suing Tesla for $162.2m, plus interest, legal fees and expenses, over a "flagrant breach" of its contractual obligations in a dispute over warrants.

The disagreement lies in the strike price, which the bank substantially reduced following a 7 August 2018 tweet from the Tesla CEO, in which he claimed he was "considering taking Tesla private" at $420 per share and had "funding secured".

This was one of many tweets that led the Securities and Exchange Commission to file charges against Musk, leading to him stepping down as chair and a court order that he must have his tweets pre-approved by company lawyers.

In May 2020, the SEC told Tesla it had "abdicated the duties required of it by the court's order".

‘Tesla is a concept stock'

Despite, or perhaps because of, Elon Musk's unique management style, Tesla stands as a $1trn company with a market cap greater than the next eight largest automakers combined, despite producing roughly 1% of vehicles globally.

To buy Tesla at this price is to believe the firm will account for 50% of the world car production five years from now, according to Blue Whale Capital founder and fund manager Stephen Yiu, who argued this assumption is required to describe the firm as "reasonably priced".

"If the person running Tesla was not Elon Musk, Tesla would not be trading at $1trn," Yiu reasoned. "If you look at the Amazon business, there are a lot of things that could substantiate the value it is trading at.

"Amazon has the cloud business, which is growing fairly fast year after year, and everyone is familiar with the retail business, which has become part of everyday shopping.

"If you look at the valuation of Tesla, it is difficult to justify why it is a $1trn company.

"You either buy Elon Musk or you do not invest in Tesla."

Argonaut CEO Barry Norris agreed, arguing that the share price is largely owed to Musk's retail following.

"In the later stages of a bull market, amateur retail investors quite often outperform professional investors, and I think that is where we are at the moment," he said. "Essentially, retail investors are driven by narratives and professional investors buy valuations.

"Tesla is a concept stock. The valuation does not make any sense but the narrative does."

The Musk package

While Norris suggested that a firm with strict governance controls would not be invested in Tesla, he argued that valuation concerns would write the company off before Musk featured in the due diligence.

"I think most professional investors would dismiss the valuation of Tesla before they dismiss the fact that Musk is connected to it, because while he is not a conventional CEO, he has been probably the most successful entrepreneur of his generation."

Nigel Green, CEO of deVere Group, acknowledged the Tesla chief is both cause for concern and the reason for the success of the firm.

"With his immense global influence and ability to move markets via comments on Twitter, I believe that for many investors in Tesla and other companies in which he is involved, Elon Musk does represent a governance concern," he said.

"However, those same investors also benefit from the fact that he can spot future trends like very few others, focuses on sustainability, has utter conviction, takes risks and is a master at harnessing the power of social media for business."

Speaking to Investment Week in June 2021, James Budden, director of marketing and distribution at Baillie Gifford, which has been a long-term investor of Tesla, agreed that investing in Musk can be "quite uncomfortable".

"He is a great entrepreneur, but being a backer of his and a supporter of his can be quite uncomfortable because he makes some quite interesting decisions and says interesting things, but that is part of the package," he said.

Looking the other way

To invest in Tesla is to ignore the governance concerns raised by Elon Musk's "antics", according to Mirabaud's Campling, who argued the ‘G' in ESG "has been ignored by investors to a great degree thus far".

"There is no way of knowing when precisely any or all of these issues will come to light more generally and/or start to affect the share price," he said.

"So, they remain academic for now in terms of materiality, but it seems highly likely that the regulators, whether financial or transport sector, will eventually come after Mr Musk."

Green also believes that it is only a matter of time before the regulators take action.

"[Musk's Twitter] only becomes a serious issue if - or indeed when - the regulators really step in," Green suggested.

"I think they will do, but they are currently playing catch-up. They need to update the rulebook to manage the new mega influential business leaders."

Musk elicits comparisons to another large industry figure whose influence came not only from his results but his personality, according to Blue Whale's Yiu, who drew links to once-manager of the largest UK fund, Neil Woodford.

"He had an exceptional track record, he was running the biggest fund in the country and then he started his own thing, and he was given a pass to do a lot of things which he was not doing before," Yiu explained.

"When you have a good track record, people believe you, until they do not, and then the media and the regulator go after you. Elon Musk is not at that stage yet because he is still delivering."

He added the potential flaws and issues with the pair have always been out in the open, but investors are willing to turn a blind eye if performance stays strong.

"Woodford was transparent - he fully disclosed his portfolio on his website to every investor, he told everyone he was investing into all these illiquid stocks, but no one asked any questions because the performance was good.

"It is the same thing with Elon Musk. Who is the number two? What is the succession planning? What is the SEC doing? What is JP Morgan doing? Is the lawsuit going to cost the company?

"There are so many questions but when the company is doing well, when you have this maverick leader, people just look the other way."