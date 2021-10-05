No second fund on the horizon for Blue Whale but a trust could happen

James Baxter-Derrington
clock 05 October 2021 • 1 min read
There are no current plans at Blue Whale Capital to launch a second fund in the near future, although the topic is of constant debate, according to co-founder and chair Peter Hargreaves.

Speaking at a Q&A, Hargreaves said that while the team debate the potential for launching other funds "a lot", the current plan was to "put all our efforts" into the debut LF Blue Whale Growth fund.

"At this stage, we are going to put all our effort into this one fund," he explained. "That is what we want to run, a truly global fund.

"Right now, until this fund gets to three or four billion in size, all our effort will go into that one fund."

Evenlode and Blue Whale gain Elite Ratings as funds pass third anniversary

However, Hargreaves did not completely rule out the potential for other products Blue Whale might offer and suggested an investment trust is a likely future offering.

"We think we might have an investment trust one day, but it will be smaller companies [as] an investment trust is a better place to hold smaller companies," he said.

Launched in September 2017, LF Blue Whale Growth currently stands at £970m, according to its latest factsheet.

It has returned 105% since inception, outstripping the IA Global sector average return of 54% over the same period.

