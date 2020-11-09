Managers bullish on payments as Covid-19 accelerates 'one of the most attractive secular trends'

Asia Pacific grew by 25% in 2019 to become the non-cash transaction world leader

The ongoing move to cashless payments has emerged as "one of the most attractive secular trends" within global stockmarkets, as economies worldwide continue to transition towards a cashless society.

Global non-cash transaction volumes grew by 14% through 2018 and 2019, the fastest rate in over a decade, to 708.5 billion, the latest World Payments Report from Capgemini showed.

Asia Pacific grew by 25% in 2019 to become the non-cash transaction world leader at 243.6 billion, driven by the widespread adoption of mobile payments and digital wallets.

While the coronavirus pandemic has slowed this rate as economies tipped into recession and consumer spending fell, structural shifts as a result of the health crisis are expected to accelerate the adoption of cashless payments. Global lockdowns, for instance, forced many to pay for essential items such as food, digitally.

Even where consumers are able to pay face to face, in many cases merchants will not accept cash. A recent study by researchers at CSIRO, Australia's national science agency, found coronavirus can survive for up to 28 days on paper banknotes.

According to Mastercard CEO Ajay Banga, "what would have taken five years to happen has happened in three months, and it has happened across generations and across socioeconomic categories".

Capgemini expects a compound annual growth rate of 12% for non-cash payments between 2019 and 2023, taking transactions to above 1 trillion.

Fund managers are increasingly looking to capture this growth, with Visa and PayPal now the most overweight firms relative to the MSCI All Country World index within institutional portfolios, according to UBS analysis. Mastercard and Alibaba, which owns Alipay, are not far behind.

Ilan Chaitowitz, manager of the Nomura Global High Conviction fund, told Investment Week this shift was "one of the most attractive secular trends out there", spurred on by increasing access to the internet and the rapid growth of e-commerce.

E-commerce penetration in many markets, most notably the US, remains a small percentage of retail sales, accounting for just under 10% of net retail sales in the country in 2018, research firm eMarketer claimed. However, this is predicted to hit 14.4% in 2020 and 19.2% by 2024.

Chaitowitz added there was a significant runway for the theme, which he described as "a very bankable long-term trend".

"We think the growth in digital payments is going to carry on for the next decade, and probably longer than that as more people get linked up to the internet and become more comfortable with their banking systems."

Not only is there demand from retail consumers, but the benefits digital payments bring businesses provide an additional driver.

Businesses in the US still pay with cheques, said Mick Dillon, co-manager of the Brown Advisory Global Leaders fund, meaning it can take three days to receive payments, as opposed to online transactions that take hours.

"Anything that speeds up and takes friction out of the payment system is a good thing," Dillon said. "We think there is still an incredible problem [within business-to-business transactions] that can still be solved out there."