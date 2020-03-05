Hargreaves: My sale of HL shares was purely serendipitous

Hargreaves Lansdown co-founder Peter Hargreaves has said that his recent sale of HL stock was "purely serendipitous" and had nothing to do with concerns over the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on markets.

In a letter to markets, HL co-founder and chairman of Blue Whale Capital Hargreaves said the timing of his sale of £550m of stock in his company was accidental, and he had made no further sales as the panic around the virus unfolded.

When he announced the sale of assets to institutional shareholders last month, Hargreaves told markets he was doing so to "diversify his assets", and had increased his original intended £500m sale by £50m due to "strong investor demand".



The sale represented around a fifth of his shareholding, but he still owns 24.3% of the firm, saying he is "very proud" of the business he co-founded.

Hargreaves said: "Some of you will have noted I made a large sale of shares in a UK quoted company just before the current debacle. I am however not ashamed to admit that it was purely serendipitous.

"I have made no further sales during the coronavirus contagion. Surprisingly today there is only a small difference in the two prices of the stock, which is a guide to my views on short-term strategy."

Peter Hargreaves hits out at HL and Woodford

He added that in his experience, attempting to time the market "is invariably pure luck" and in most cases investors would be better off "to weather the storm".

"I imagine many would protest at that sweeping statement, but I have found that time is far more important than timing in investment," he said.

He added: "I have seen investors wait years trying to time their re-entry. If they had just held through thick and thin, they could have very pleasing portfolio valuations.

"Following my recent share sale, I find myself in this situation right now - it is not an agreeable place! Will I miss the rise? Will I buy too soon? Is today's bounce the start of recovery or a false dawn? I shall probably procrastinate, but I do not expect sympathy."