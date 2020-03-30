Peter Hargreaves: Expensive tech stocks now look 'cheaper'

The coronavirus sell-off has opened up an opportunity for investors to snap up stocks deemed by many to be too expensive just months ago at cheaper prices, according to Peter Hargreaves.

Hargreaves, chairman of Blue Whale Capital, noted that some of the best times to invest have come at the height of a bear market, but cautioned the world has changed and those stocks that had "come good" in past recoveries may not fare as well in 2020.

Those winners today, he suggested, are more likely to come from "businesses at the forefront of the new economy", which he claimed were now "a lot cheaper" than they had previously been.

Anthony Bolton: Don't get more bearish as markets go down

The founder of investment platform Hargreaves Lansdown said he had considered "relevant experience" the most important thing in investment.

"It is still very important, providing it doesn't result in excess caution and prejudice. History does help in appraising opportunity, but investors must factor in macroeconomic shifts," he said.

"Some of the best times to invest in the last 50 years were 1975, 1980, 1988, 2003 and 2009, but most investors were absent from the market."

However, he cautioned experience can also "hinder wise decisions". "An open mind is essential especially for the wise old heads."

Hargreaves: My sale of HL shares was purely serendipitous

He added: "Those sectors - specifically technology - that have seen much caution over the last few years have been the ones that have continued to function in the chaos of the last few weeks. More importantly, many consumers who have shunned modern technology have joined the worldwide movement to increasingly embrace the internet.

"Investors have, for a while, considered the share price of businesses at the forefront of the new economy too expensive - they are a lot cheaper now. I challenge the wise old heads to remember the past opportunities but take into account that the world economy bears no resemblance to 1974."