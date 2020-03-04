Barry Norris
Rumbelow joins Argonaut as head of sales
Former Swiss & Global sales director Keith Rumbelow has joined Argonaut Capital as head of sales.
Norris: Why I will never buy another gold mining share
Argonaut's Barry Norris has said he will never invest in a gold stock again, after selling out of his stake in Swedish-listed company Nordic Mines at a 75% loss.
Argonaut's Norris: BAE merger collapse a victory for common sense
Barry Norris, founding partner and chief investment officer at Argonaut Capital Partners, has said the collapse of the BAE/EADS merger today is a "triumph for common sense."
Where are the best opportunities in 'robust' Germany?
SPECIAL REPORT: GERMANY
Argonaut's Norris: Why Greece is staying put
GREEK ELECTIONS
Norris: Greek credit event would be a plus for bond markets
A credit event in Greece triggering CDS protection payouts would be positive for peripheral bonds, according to Argonaut's Barry Norris, as investors are more likely to buy them with the comfort of insurance.
Argonaut appoints COO as it splits off from Ignis
Argonaut Capital Partners has appointed Edward James as chief operating officer as the boutique becomes more independent from Ignis.
Ignis confirms Argonaut split
Argonaut Capital Partners has confirmed it will split off from Ignis Asset Management, with Ignis retaining a 40% stake in the boutique.
Norris on why Germany should leave the euro
GERMANY SHOULD EXIT EURO
Norris shores up against end of equities rally
Ignis Argonaut's Barry Norris has moved overweight defensives for the first time in two years as he believes the cyclical rally in European equities may be over.