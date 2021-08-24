ADVERTISEMENT

Argonaut's Norris: Government has become 'prisoners of its own propaganda'

Risk of more lockdowns which could impact markets

Kathleen Gallagher
clock 24 August 2021 • 2 min read
The UK Government has become “prisoners of its own propaganda,” according to Argonaut’s Barry Norris, who warned the country could see the re-introduction of lockdowns and restrictions come winter, which would hamper the recovery of many industries.

The manager, who runs the FP Argonaut Absolute Return, European Alpha and European Income Opportunities funds, said following the initial reports of 90% Covid vaccine efficacy in November 2020, "financial markets generally assumed that it was only a matter of time before mass inoculation would eradicate Covid, allowing normality to resume".

However, now he is not that confident. 

A recent study from Oxford University showed vaccine efficacy falling since the more infectious delta strain became dominant in the UK.

But scientists and experts have warned against drawing "dramatic conclusions" based on the studies as there are multiple factors at play, including that the most vulnerable were vaccinated first and the changing behaviour as a result of the lifting of lockdowns, according to a report from the Financial Times. 

For his part Norris believes "governments have too much political capital invested in the ‘vaccine solution' to yet admit failure, hence the continued promotion, even coercion, of mass inoculation".

Norris said the forthcoming winter flu season will be a "reality check", when the vaccines will be put to the test.

Argonaut's Norris: Everybody loves an uncorrelated return when the market goes down

Indeed, during that period Norris said governments might consider the reintroduction of restrictions "having become prisoners of their own propaganda".

If that were to occur, there will be shifts in the markets.

"Those industries hit hard from Covid where normalisation has already largely been priced in - travel, leisure, retail, offices - are inevitably most at risk, while the longer-term societal change from lockdowns might have been underestimated.

"Since we also now know that Covid restrictions can be both deflationary in restricting demand in some industries but highly inflationary in curtailing supply in other areas of the economy, even if the markets fear short-term deflation, we may end up with more inflation - or stagflation - long-term," he said.

