UK Gilt funds lone positive performers in 'horror show' March

IA UK Gilt funds were the only fund sector to deliver positive returns in a "horror show" March, which saw the ongoing impact of the coronavirus pandemic decimate the performance of most Investment Association-registered vehicles.

The sector delivered a 1.6% return for the month, but this did not translate to strong performance for the Sterling Corporate Bond sector, which was rattled as investment grade spreads widened as the risk of defaults increased, FE fundinfo data shows.

Similarly, the High Yield sector saw a decline of over 14% for the month, while the IA Global Bond sector was helped by the fall in sterling and saw its decline limited to 3.6%.

Elsewhere, the 13.4% and 15.1% monthly declines for the FTSE 100 and FTSE All-Share indices respectively were bad news for UK equity funds, with the UK Smaller Companies, All Companies and Equity Income sectors hit with respective losses of 22.6%, 18.5% and 18.4%.

Conversely, the relatively subdued 6.2% loss for the Topix, as well as the fall in sterling, allowed the Japanese Smaller Companies and Japan sectors to limit falls to 2.9% and 3.4% respectively.

There was also relatively positive news for IA Direct Property funds, which have been hit with suspensions across the sector, as losses were limited to an average of 1.7% - the second best performing sector for the month.

At fund level, Barry Norris' Argonaut Absolute Return was the top performer, up 15% for the month, followed by VT LAMBDA Investment and Lindsell Train Japanese Equity B Sterling with gains of 11.2% and 10.5% respectively.

However, the ten worst performers each saw losses of at least 35%, with plummeting oil prices seeing Schroder ISF Global Energy and MFM Junior Oils Trust worst hit with losses of 44.6% and 37.8% respectively.

Director of Fairview Investing, which described March as a "horror show" from a fund perspective, Ben Yearsley said: "There were some bright spots last month, but they were few and far between.

"From an investment perspective sitting tight is likely the best strategy if your key assumption is for the spread of coronavirus to be brought under control in a reasonably short space of time, as has been the case in China.

"Many fund managers I have spoken to in the last week say there has been a decent pickup in economic activity in China as the economy re-starts and workers return to offices and factories."