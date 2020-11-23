IW Long Reads: Is vaccine mania in danger of creating the next bubble that will pop?

Record capital investment levels flooding into biotechnology names – a sector housing many companies with as-yet-unproven wares – might spark distant memories from 20 years ago, as investors recall similar enthusiasm towards tech stocks.

Appetite has been fairly indiscriminate. UK-based companies alone saw a record Q3 with £1bn of fundraising between 1 June and 31 August, according to trade association BioIndustry Association (BIA).

Across the pond, Pitchbook reported Q2 venture capital funding of $6.4bn - the largest quarterly figure ever - and data from BMO Capital Markets shows $17.6bn of Q2 equity funding from IPOs and follow-ons.

Parallels with 2000?

Clive Hale, chief strategist at his eponymous investment consultancy, said he saw similarities with the tech bubble.

The World Health Organisation has suggested more than 200 companies are developing inoculations, but Hale said most of them will fail.

"There are going to be a lot of losers. It does remind me of the 'blue sky' thinking driving it all; those companies [during the tech boom] were tipped to reach the moon, but most didn't actually have any earnings.

"There are plenty of biotech companies out there at the moment that have absolutely zero earnings. They are desperately trying to get something to work and a lot of them will fail. In that respect, I think it's reminiscent of 2000."

At the time of writing, announcements from Pfizer and BioNTech and subsequently Moderna respectively boasted nearly 95% efficacy in their Covid-19 vaccine trials, leading to widespread rallies in global equities, led by downtrodden cyclicals that rose in response to hopes of the world returning 'to normal'.

But the exuberance was short-lived as practicalities of storing Pfizer and BioNTech's product at -70°C and global distribution challenges were recognised.

Argonaut Capital's CEO, CIO and fund manager Barry Norris said 9 November prompted "the biggest one-day mean reversion in year-to-date performance since they started measuring it 40 years ago".

Hale added: "A popular trade has been 'short Pfizer, long Astra' - not solely because AstraZeneca's vaccine can be stored in a normal fridge."

David Pinniger, who manages the Polar Capital Biotechnology fund, said he could see where comparisons with the tech boom might be drawn, but stressed the current circumstances in which his sector was operating were unique, and this year's pandemic might have killed millions of people, but it has offered many of these companies a lifeline.

"We would say there are maybe half a dozen biotech companies legitimately involved in the race to develop a vaccine…. Many were really struggling for direction until the start of this year. Covid-19 and coronavirus came along, at literally the last moment."

David Pinniger of Polar Capital

'Unprecendented' support

Between the twin conditions of the pandemic presenting the need for a vaccine and the immense levels of government support to advance its development, some might suggest it would be hard to fail.

"All of them are getting unprecedented support from governments - cash, dollars, euros, supported manufacturing, clinical development, fast-tracking the regulatory hurdles, helping recruiting subjects, PR... I have never seen anything like it. So that's something to be borne in mind. This is an entirely unprecedented situation," said Pinniger.

With sentiment so high, and multi-faceted determination for some or all to succeed, assigning accurate valuations is a challenge.

The manager described the "phenomenal enthusiasm to own these trophy assets" as being unlike anything he has seen before, referencing the aforementioned record levels of investment.

"Whether a private investor, wealth manager, or even institutional investor, people want to show that, via ownership and potentially provision of capital, they are supporting companies involved in the hunt to provide the magic bullet, which is what people perceive a vaccine to be."

But his peer group was facing a huge challenge in terms of valuation assessments because even though there is a broad recognition that many biotech names are "insanely overvalued" that is being currently overridden by insatiable demand.

"All bets have been off for professional investors who try and assign the correct value to assets, traded on public markets, because we just have not been in this environment before."

While the early data was obviously encouraging, Pininiger is cautious over the shortcuts being taken, keen for more robust data over safety and tolerability levels "before I'd get in the line and roll my sleeves up".

"I'm honestly not expecting there to be a notable safety issue - they should be fine - but we just don't know."

Barry Norris of Argonaut Capital

Flawed medical approach

While the Polar fund manager is mindful of the fast-tracking being done - regulatory corner-cutting and rushing launch news out in months that should typically take five or ten years - Argonaut's Norris has expressed deep cynicism over the hype.

Profiting from a handful of short biotech positions in his Absolute Return fund in recent months he has since closed, Norris is a self-professed vaccine-sceptic, not least because given that Covid-19 symptoms were predominantly far worse in the elderly and infirm, he feels therapeutic treatment would be "a much more effective solution to Covid than trying to vaccinate the entire population."

He draws the analogy with HIV and AIDS in the 1980s: "40 years ago, a lot of money was spent developing vaccines for HIV and AIDS and there is still not a vaccine. But nobody dies from AIDS anymore because they developed therapeutics."

Another issue he raises about recent vaccine publicity is the focus on Covid-19 - the disease, rather than SARS-CoV-2, the virus.

For instance, Pfizer states of its clinical trials: "The primary endpoints of our Covid-19 vaccine study are to evaluate the efficacy of the vaccine candidate in preventing Covid-19 disease in participants who have not been infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus before they receive the vaccine, and to evaluate potential prevention of Covid-19 disease in participants who have had prior exposure to SARS-CoV-2."

Norris believes this approach is fundamentally flawed: "The most important thing here, which seems to have escaped most people, is these vaccines are not claiming that they stop the virus being transmitted. What they are claiming is that they stop the symptoms of Covid-19 in healthy adults."

He also described how such a vaccine strategy would prevent herd immunity from developing, while adding he was "astonished" hearing suggestions of compulsory inoculation.

"Before you even get to the question of morality, you would have to prove the vaccine stopped the virus transmission, and it doesn't. So any benefits of the inoculation accrue solely to the person being inoculated not to society, which is completely at odds with a normal 'gold standard' vaccine, which would stop virus transmission."

Polar Biotechnology does include one "lower profile" vaccine company, Valneva, which he believes is well-placed to help distribute to countries further afield, such as Asia and the emerging markets.

Tempering expectations

Against today's less shackled environment - relaxed red tape, more access to patients and deep financial support - many standard barriers to biotech R&D have been suspended.

While that fuels innovation, many of the pharmas have downplayed the profits they will generate through vaccine development, typically stymied where government backing was in place.

Pinniger concluded that he was enjoying the "astonishing" time to witness what companies in his sector will achieve.

"Some we are invested in because we have seen them as good investments on a risk/reward basis. And there are some truly astonishing things being done where we're not invested, because we are cautious about the risk/reward because of the valuations these companies are trading at and the expectations.

"It's all fantastic, but I'm trying to not get caught up in the exuberance."