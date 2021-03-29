Argonaut's Norris: Everybody loves an uncorrelated return when the market goes down

Argonaut CEO Barry Norris talks to IW editor Lauren Mason about the pandemic, shorting vaccines and the GameStop phenomenon.

"In certain cases you are damned if you do, and damned if you don't," Argonaut CEO Barry Norris told Investment Week when asked about the trials and tribulations of running a long/short portfolio in an unprecedented environment.

Norris, who founded Argonaut in 2005 and is CEO, CIO and lead manager on the Alpha, Pan European and Absolute Return funds, said managers in the long/short space are often criticised for generating uncorrelated returns during rising markets, as well as for 'punishing' companies via their short books.

These factors have become exacerbated over the past 12 months, according to Norris, as extreme sentiment swings have caused short termism to swell in markets, while the pandemic has shone a spotlight on social and governance issues - culminating in a direct attack on long/short managers by Reddit users manipulating the share prices of heavily shorted stocks.

"This is always a problem when you are running long/short money; I have always thought the primary focus should be on uncorrelated returns because that is how we differ from everybody else," he said.

"The problem is, everybody loves an uncorrelated return when the market goes down, but less so when the market goes up."

Continental drift

Over the past 12 months, Argonaut's flagship European Alpha fund has returned 31.2%, compared to its MSCI Europe ex UK benchmark's return of 40.5%, according to data from FE fundinfo.

However, it did so with a maximum drawdown - which is the most money lost had an investor bought and sold at the worst possible times - of 8.1% compared to the index's drawdown of 9.8%, and had a tracking error relative to its benchmark of 12.8% - the fifth highest in the sector.

"If the market had gone down over the past few months because the vaccine data is rubbish, and I had lost money because I had positioned for positive markets, then I would have gone down with everybody else," Norris reasoned.

"It is easier to hide in that sort of scenario, but it is probably not what people have bought your fund for."

During the second half of last year, the CEO was vocal about his thoughts on the implementation of lockdown and the rocketing share prices of vaccine developers, having told Investment Week in August that Westminster's response to the pandemic was the "biggest policy error since 1914".

The manager also said he had shorted a basket of companies in the race to produce a vaccine which had "never brought a drug to market before" and that, when they eventually did, they would be less effective than many people expected.

"Over the summer of last year, our view was that, firstly the revenues from the vaccine would largely be a one-off. The valuation the market gave a lot of these credible vaccine manufacturers was too high and obviously a reflection of a powerful narrative," Norris explained.

"It was also certainly our view that the efficacy of the vaccines would be similar to that of the flu vaccine. That has actually been true of the Johnson & Johnson and the AstraZeneca vaccine, but not of the mRNA vaccines, which has obviously been better. But, those are much more difficult to administer."

The CEO admits the efficacy of the vaccines was "the bit we got wrong", but argued there had still been "very little published data" from trials.

He added that, despite his scepticism in terms of how effective the vaccines would be, he suspected towards the tail end of the year they would still be approved and closed his short positions in October when this was confirmed by the FDA.