FE fundinfo's Alpha Managers sees 28 first-time joiners in latest rebalance

Fidelity International takes top spot

17 names returning to the list having held the rating beforehand.
28 portfolio managers have gained a spot in FE fundinfo's Alpha Managers rating list for the first time.

The classification is compiled each year by leading fund data and technology company FE fundinfo and recognises the top 10% of UK retail-facing managers, based on their entire career performance, totalling 200 each year.

Among the new entrants to the group were Allianz Global Investor's Stuart Winchester, Man GLG's Jonathan Golan and Royal London's Craig Inches.

Charles Younes, research manager, FE fundinfo highlighted the latter two fund groups for its "capacity to recruit well and integrate them to their various investment styles which, in turn, provides them with the healthy environment for their managers to perform and achieve Alpha Manager status".

But neither of them was the top firm when it came to the total number of Alpha Managers.

Bestinvest's Spot the Dog finds 42% increase in underperforming funds from six-year low

2022's second place firm, Fidelity International, ranked in the top spot this year, housing ten Alpha Managers.

JP Morgan followed in second place with nine names, as last year's group winner's Baillie Gifford slipped down to third, tied with Janus Henderson at seven Alpha Managers.

FE fundinfo said the high number of new entrants had had a clear "knock-on effect" on the group standings, especially at the top of the table.

It was not all about the new managers though, with 17 names returning to the list having held the rating beforehand.

This group included Argonaut Capital's Barry Norris, who runs the VT Argonaut Absolute Return fund, Odey Asset Management's Crispin Odey who manages the Odey Swan fund and JO Hambro Capital Management's Alex Savvides, who is behind the JOHCM UK Dynamic fund.

Outside of this, FE fundinfo found that since records began 15 years ago, nine managers have never drop their rating during that time.

These were Jupiter's John Chatfeild-Roberts and Daniel Nickols, Columbia Threadneedle's David Dudding, Fidelity International's Leigh Himsworth, FFSA's Martin Lau, abrdn's Harry Nimmo, Crux's Richard Pease, Slater's Mark Slater and M&G's Richard Woolnough.

Younes said the ratings are "remain sensitive to market rotation especially with the extreme moves we experienced in 2022".

He said: "I am glad that many newly made Alpha Managers stuck to their valuation disciplines and got rewarded for them over the past 12 months with their investment approaches."

From a sector level, the IA Global universe housed the most Alpha Managers (62 with IA Europe excluding UK and IA UK All Companies taking 21 each.

