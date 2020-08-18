Argonaut's Norris: 'Fraud' lockdown was the 'biggest policy error since WWI'

The UK Government's decision to implement a lockdown was one of the "biggest policy errors since 1914", according to Argonaut's Barry Norris, who believes "thoughtful debate" on the Government's response to the pandemic has been "shut down" and that "following expert opinion blindly" is "normally the road to ruin".

The manager, who runs the FP Argonaut Absolute Return, European Alpha and European Income Opportunities funds, believes the UK Government has been "talking to the wrong experts" in terms of how best to deal with the pandemic, and believes a Sweden-style approach would have been more beneficial for the country from both an economic and societal perspective.

As such, he has taken out shorts on "essentially all vaccine developers", although he is still cautious on retail and leisure stocks given the potential long-term impact lockdown will have on their revenues and business models.

"The economic data as a result of this crisis makes 2008 seem like a small blip, so for a fund manager not to have a view on lockdown and the policy response to Covid would mean we are not doing our jobs," he reasoned.

"Somebody asked me the other day whether I was just an armchair epidemiologist. The answer to that is I am an armchair everything, because I have never worked in any of the industries I have invested in but that doesn't stop me from gathering what most people would regard as an informed opinion on those industries.

"Also, having been a fund manager and listened to lots of industry analysts, I can tell you that following expert opinion blindly is normally the road to ruin."

In Norris's personal view, it became "bizarre" how many people "seemed to enjoy lockdown" and therefore "willed" Sweden - whose prime minister Stefan Löfven decided not to impose a lockdown - to fail.

According to statistics from the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control dated 18 August 2020, Sweden has had 85,045 recorded cases, 5,787 deaths and 4,033 new cases of Covid-19 in the last 14 days overall relative to a population of 10.2 million.

In the UK, there have been 319,197 recorded cases, 41,369 deaths and 13,574 new reported cases over the past fortnight, relative to a population of 66.7 million.

This means that 0.057% (to the nearest three decimal points) of Sweden's population has died from coronavirus, while 0.062% of the UK's population has died as a result of Covid-19.

However, it should be noted that each country has varying measures in terms of how many tests have been administered and how their death rates have been accumulated and calculated.

Population density (the UK has 275 people per square kilometre and Sweden has 25.4 people per square kilometre) and demographics (the UK population's average age is 40.5 and Sweden's average age is 41.2) must also be taken into account, alongside numerous other variables including socioeconomic data and the underlying health of both populations before the crisis.

Norris believes that a large percentage of Sweden's deaths occurred in care homes after people who became infected with Covid-19 were moved there, and subsequently passed the disease onto people with weaker-than-average immune systems.

"If you look at the number of deaths in Sweden aside from care homes the number is pretty similar to a normal flu season," he argued.

"Sweden has probably reached a kind of herd immunity already, so therefore society in Sweden can return to normal.

"Economic growth in Sweden contracted by 8% in Q2 which is obviously still a disaster, but that is predominantly because the rest of the world shut down their economies.

"The American economy contracted by 33% and the UK economy 25% because of lockdown policy."

He added: "There is a trade-off between the economic devastation and the public health benefit, but I don't believe there was any public health benefit.

"In fact, one of the problems of lockdown was that health services became almost a Covid-only service."