asia pacific
Can China's national tech champions continue to grow?
For many years now, Chinese internet companies have been producing notable earnings expansion on the back of consumption-led growth in China.
Reactions to stockmarket falls: Markets entering 'period of peak fear'
Equity investors ‘jolted into action’ as more coronavirus cases confirmed
The overlooked Chinese sector offering up attractive yields
Following a strong showing in 2019, we expect Asia's fixed income markets to benefit from supportive investor sentiment as underlying economic growth in the region stabilises in 2020.
Matthews Asia appoints global chief investment officer
Joins from Nikko Asset Management
BlackRock tracker takes bulk of £1.3bn sustainable allocations
Morningstar sees 'building investor interest' in ESG space in January data
Investment Week Select 2020: Video Q&A with Jupiter Asian Income fund manager Jason Pidcock
One-on-one meetings with portfolio managers
The Asian sector due to see the biggest growth rebound
Asian equity markets have underperformed developed markets since around the taper tantrum in 2013, driven partly by monetary policy and tax cuts in the US and partly by investors’ caution on Asia.
Battered emerging markets equity funds eye buying opportunities as coronavirus shakes markets
Major indices rocked by growing threat of pandemic
S&P forecasts hit to China's economic growth in 2020 from coronavirus
Predicts virus will be contained in March
NCI seeks to bolster UK's reputation in Asia Pacific with proposal for new fund structure
Fund brand would compete with UCITS and AIFs
BMO Fund Watch Survey: 2.4% of funds manage consistent top-quartile gains over last decade
13.4% achieved above-average returns
China 2020: Rising uncertainty may lead policymakers to 'kick the can down the road'
Can China recover from its slowdown?
S&P 500 leads in strong year for developed market equities
Stockmarkets finish 2019 at three-year highs
JPM Chinese IT to begin paying dividends in income drive
Trust to change name
Perrett to replace Bruce on M&G Asian fund
Following September hires
Why the Chinese A-share market is a good hunting ground for investors
Significant discounts emerging
Janus Henderson distribution head departs
Greg Jones leaves after ten years
Janus Henderson: 'Marked' dividend growth slowdown underway
According to latest Global Dividend Index report
Somerset 'contrarian' Asquith targets LatAm and EMEA in latest EM launch
New Discovery fund offers investors an alternative to "index anchoring"
IPO activity to remain subdued in Q4 amid 'sea change' on US tech listings 'bubble'
Global public offerings fall to three-year low in first nine months of 2019
ASI's Dragon trust rebrands with new portfolio manager
Pruksa Iamthongthong added to Asia Dragon trust
Seneca IM CIO Elston resigns
No direct replacement planned
PineBridge's Soon: The biggest myths about investing in Asian small caps
Familiarity matters at times of volatility, manager argues
Revealed: The final nominees for this year's Investment Company of the Year Awards
Ceremony takes place on Wednesday 20 November