According to the latest Fund Flow index from Calastone, fixed income funds saw inflows of £1.1bn, while equity funds recorded their first inflows since April.

Investors added a net £383m after the fall in bond yields sparked a rally in equity markets, but there was a wide divergence across categories.

ESG funds had their best month on record, enjoying a net £1.6bn of net inflows after a muted period between March and September. Investors also added £1bn to global funds, over half of which was ESG cash.

ESG also boosted North American equities funds, which saw their first inflows since June, while emerging markets enjoyed their best month since April thanks to the weaker US dollar.

The Asia-Pacific region saw fund outflows slow, but European equities remained out of favour, with investors pulling £238m in November and £2.3bn year to date. This reflects the ongoing energy crunch and looming recession across the continent, Calastone said.

UK equity fund outflows

The UK was the worst hit region with £1bn in outflows last month, marking the second-worst month on record after June 2022. Over the last 18 successive months of outflows, investors have withdrawn £9.1bn from funds investing in UK equities.

Edward Glyn, head of global markets at Calastone, said: "The worst economic outlook in the G7 helps explain why UK equities are so unloved. Despite low valuations, you can barely give them away at the moment - symbolised by the loss of London's crown as Europe's largest bourse."

"The new chancellor may have steadied the ship, but there is still not much market confidence yet in the UK economy. The result is an intensification of investor selling of UK-focused equity funds with no end in sight," he added.