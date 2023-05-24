Matthew Asia hires head of Asia Pacific from China Asset Management

Beonca Yip joins

clock • 1 min read
Beonca Yip (pictured), joins from China Asset Management, where she worked as managing director and head of global client group.
Image:

Beonca Yip (pictured), joins from China Asset Management, where she worked as managing director and head of global client group.

Matthews Asia has hired Beonca Yip as head of Asia Pacific, responsible for overseeing the company's business in the region and leading distribution activities.

Yip brings more than 28 years' experience and has held several senior distribution roles, including managing director and head of global client group at China Asset Management, where she led the distribution and client services teams.

Matthews Asia renames $565m Asia ex Japan Dividend fund

She has also held roles as head of adviser business for Asia at Investec Asset Management and head of retail sales in Asia and Europe at Eastspring Investments.

Matthews Asia CEO Cooper Abbott said Asia Pacific remains a "strategically important region" for the company and Yip's experience "enhances our focus on sophisticated institutional investors in the region".

He continued: "Beonca's network and enthusiasm will strengthen relationships with existing clients as well as accelerate the growth of our outreach across the region as investors seek more customised, active exposures to emerging markets and Asia."

Neil Steedman, head of international distribution at Matthews Asia, added: "I am pleased to welcome Beonca to the team. She brings almost 30 years of client-focused experience in the investment industry in Asia Pacific with an impressive track record of developing strong partnerships. Her appointment reinforces our commitment to the region, and our clients, as we continue to expand our footprint in these key markets."

Matthews Asia CEO: ESG speaks from the perspective of a rich country

Commenting on her new role, Yip said: "I am delighted to join Matthews and look forward to building on the success the firm has achieved. Matthews has a strong brand in the region and with over 30 years of experience investing in the emerging markets, the firm offers its clients a differentiated value proposition and product platform that I believe will resonate with a growing number of institutions and intermediaries."

Related Topics

Author spotlight

Cristian Angeloni

Senior Reporter at Investment Week

View profile
More from Cristian Angeloni

MPs call for LIBOR inquiry over potential 'misleading' of parliament

Hambro Perks SPAC de-lists

More on People moves

The London-based digital asset manager has also hired Bradley Mitchell, who re-joined the company after working as a portfolio manager at Criterion Capital for a year. 
People moves

Collidr hires ex-Sanlam MPS head as senior investment strategist

Barry Cowen joins

Valeria Martinez
Valeria Martinez
clock 24 May 2023 • 1 min read
Holder joins from Edison Group, where he was an associate director.
People moves

Square Mile expands team with senior analyst hire

David Holder joins

Laura Miller
clock 23 May 2023 • 1 min read
Simon Reynolds will succeed Wood-Smith (pictured) as head of research
People moves

Jim Wood-Smith to retire from Hawksmoor Investment Management

Simon Reynolds joins

Cristian Angeloni
clock 23 May 2023 • 2 min read
Most read
01

'Lasting legacy': Industry pays tribute to 'trailblazer' Anne-Marie McConnon

23 May 2023 • 13 min read
02

UK inflation drops to 8.7% in April

24 May 2023 • 2 min read
03

The Big Interview: Newton CEO Munro on banks, adjusting to a new regime and 60/40

24 May 2023 • 10 min read
04

Capital Gearing trust returns worst result in 41 years

24 May 2023 • 2 min read
05

Square Mile expands team with senior analyst hire

23 May 2023 • 1 min read
06

'Lack of information and clarity' remains following Home REIT investment manager appointment

24 May 2023 • 5 min read
01 Jun
United Kingdom
Website

Video Podcast: Can investing in a new wave of innovation change the world?

Register now
Trustpilot