Matthew Asia hires head of Asia Pacific from China Asset Management

Beonca Yip (pictured), joins from China Asset Management, where she worked as managing director and head of global client group.

Yip brings more than 28 years' experience and has held several senior distribution roles, including managing director and head of global client group at China Asset Management, where she led the distribution and client services teams.

Matthews Asia renames $565m Asia ex Japan Dividend fund

She has also held roles as head of adviser business for Asia at Investec Asset Management and head of retail sales in Asia and Europe at Eastspring Investments.

Matthews Asia CEO Cooper Abbott said Asia Pacific remains a "strategically important region" for the company and Yip's experience "enhances our focus on sophisticated institutional investors in the region".

He continued: "Beonca's network and enthusiasm will strengthen relationships with existing clients as well as accelerate the growth of our outreach across the region as investors seek more customised, active exposures to emerging markets and Asia."

Neil Steedman, head of international distribution at Matthews Asia, added: "I am pleased to welcome Beonca to the team. She brings almost 30 years of client-focused experience in the investment industry in Asia Pacific with an impressive track record of developing strong partnerships. Her appointment reinforces our commitment to the region, and our clients, as we continue to expand our footprint in these key markets."

Matthews Asia CEO: ESG speaks from the perspective of a rich country

Commenting on her new role, Yip said: "I am delighted to join Matthews and look forward to building on the success the firm has achieved. Matthews has a strong brand in the region and with over 30 years of experience investing in the emerging markets, the firm offers its clients a differentiated value proposition and product platform that I believe will resonate with a growing number of institutions and intermediaries."