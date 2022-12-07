Seven in ten active managers lose to passives in 2022

This is down from 34% of active managers who performed better than passive rivals in 2021.

When it comes to outperforming a tracker fund the figures are even worse for active UK managers.

Just 13% of UK active equity funds outperformed a passive alternative in 2022, with higher mid and small-cap exposure negatively impacting the managed funds.

This was the worst performing sector except Asia Pacific ex Japan, where only 12% of active fund managers outperformed versus passives.

The average UK active fund lost 8.7% compared to 1.9% from the average passive fund, according to the study.

Laith Khalaf, head of investment analysis at AJ Bell, said 2022 has been an "annus horribilis for active equity funds, especially those plying their trade in UK shares".

In a year when stock markets have faltered, "active managers might have expected to nudge ahead of the tracker funds that simply passively follow the index", he added, but the figures show that is not the case.

This dismal year for UK active managers is largely explained by a significant divergence of returns within the UK stock market, he said.

Active managers are much more heavily exposed to small and medium-sized companies than the typical tracker fund, and these areas of the market have sold off heavily.

Meanwhile the big beasts of the FTSE 100 have actually made positive returns for investors this year, thanks in part to share price gains in the oil and gas sector.

US active managers had a comparatively good year, with four in 10 outperforming its passive peers.

Khalaf put this down largely to a "techlash", where the share prices of big US technology stocks, which make up such a large part of the S&P 500, and consequently, the passive funds that track it, fell heavily.

Europe ex UK also did well, where 43% of active fund managers beat rival trackers.

Despite their dismal short-term performance, active fund managers did better over the longer term.

Over ten years 39% have outperformed a passive alternative, down from 56% in AJ Bell's 2021 report.

This suggests there are certain sectors where investors might consider being selective around where they opt for passive exposure, "and where they might have better success with an active manager at the helm", Khalaf said.

For example, while their performance over one year has been among the worst versus trackers, in the longer term the UK has been a bright spot for active managers, with 60% outperforming over 10 years.

While they outshone their active rivals in 2022, not all trackers are created equal, however. The most expensive UK tracker is 21 times more expensive than the cheapest, AJ Bell found.