Allianz GI adds manager to Asian equity team from Matthews Asia

Allianz GI did not state which funds he would be responsible for in his new role.
Allianz GI did not state which funds he would be responsible for in his new role.

Allianz Global Investors has appointed Yu Zhang as a senior portfolio manager in its Asian equity team.

Yu Zhang joins the firm from Matthews Asia, where he spent almost 12 years as a portfolio manager, overseeing a range of funds in his tenure including the Asia Dividend and Asia ex Japan Dividend strategies. Prior to this, he worked for Aperta Asset Management.

He has covered a wide array of Asian equity markets over his career, from small- to large-caps.

Based in Hong Kong, he will report to Raymond Chan, CIO of equities for Asia Pacific at Allianz GI.

Chan said: "Despite a slowdown in global economic growth, Asian markets have seen sustained growth and are set to benefit from the reopening of the Chinese economy.

"We remain committed to continuously strengthen our investment capabilities in Asian markets and believe Asian markets will bring compelling investment opportunities for our clients.

"At this opportune time for investors to explore opportunities in Asia, we are excited to have Yu joining us to further strengthen our portfolio management capabilities in Asian equities and believe he will be an excellent addition to the team given his extensive experience and strong performance track record."

